Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,786 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $47,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $180.80. 337,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,584 shares of company stock valued at $120,467,861 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

