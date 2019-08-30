Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 115152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.53 ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target (down from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.