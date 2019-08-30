Motco Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.08. 96,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

