Morgan Stanley Upgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to “Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.41.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,532,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 603,425 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.