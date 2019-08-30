Morgan Stanley Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $30.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 219,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 203,301 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $4,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,512,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

