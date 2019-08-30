Morgan Stanley Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $30.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.
In other news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 219,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 203,301 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $4,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,512,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.