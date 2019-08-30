Morgan Stanley Lowers BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Get BORAL LTD NEW/S alerts:

BORAL LTD NEW/S Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.