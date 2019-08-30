Morgan Stanley Lowers BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.
BORAL LTD NEW/S Company Profile
