Morgan Stanley Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $135.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.20.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $42,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

