Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,235.08

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,235.08 and traded as high as $1,220.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,198.00, with a volume of 44,289 shares.

MGNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,235.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

