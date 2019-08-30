Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lydall worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lydall by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lydall by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lydall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $66,466.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lydall had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Lydall’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

