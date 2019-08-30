Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,833,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,725,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 554,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.42. 5,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.