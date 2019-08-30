Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.15 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.61 ($1.37), 8,176 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.16 ($1.36).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

