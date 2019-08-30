Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $358.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and $358.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.04902272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

