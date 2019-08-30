Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.36.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of WORK opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. Slack has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

In other news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $45,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $19,407,875.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,948,311 shares of company stock valued at $268,569,482 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.