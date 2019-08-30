Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $149.49, 1,539,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,110,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $67,858.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $5,391,255.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 472,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

