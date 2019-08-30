Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.31.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $299,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock worth $35,102,249. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth $60,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,771. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

