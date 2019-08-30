MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.19 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00012974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $82.19 million and $1.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,643.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.01760775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.00 or 0.02915603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00668299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00705354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00464386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009283 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Upbit, Bittrex, Zaif, Bleutrade, Fisco and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

