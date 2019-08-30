Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 55.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBRX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

