MojoCoin (MOJO) Price Up 76.6% This Week

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. MojoCoin has a market capitalization of $17,669.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MojoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015750 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About MojoCoin

MojoCoin (CRYPTO:MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

