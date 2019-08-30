Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,085,000 after acquiring an additional 166,952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,220,000 after acquiring an additional 530,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

