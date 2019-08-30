Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce sales of $11.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.22 million and the highest is $12.41 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $11.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $48.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.45 million to $49.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.32 million, with estimates ranging from $56.25 million to $65.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 3,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,346. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.