Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after purchasing an additional 90,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,792,000 after purchasing an additional 445,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 46,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

