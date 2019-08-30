Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Lennar worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10,688.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

