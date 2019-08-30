Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,041 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,165 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

