Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.14 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.69% of Myriad Genetics worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of MYGN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

