Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 44.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Lincoln National stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

