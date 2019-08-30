Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 13,561 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,371 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $156.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

