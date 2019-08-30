Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes $96,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,019,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,576,000 after acquiring an additional 223,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

