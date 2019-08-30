Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.32. 266,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $234.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

