Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,070 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,238,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,221,000 after buying an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,425,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,484,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,236,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.82. 37,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $266.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

