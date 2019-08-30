Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases 920 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 185,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,852,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,518,300. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

PYPL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,517. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

