Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 262,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

