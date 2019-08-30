Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $144,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 10,206,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

