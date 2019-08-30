Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,260 Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 7,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.23. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

