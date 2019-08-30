Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. 195,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

