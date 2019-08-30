Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,278 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.