Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,995,000 after buying an additional 184,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,981,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,206,000 after acquiring an additional 121,836 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock remained flat at $$147.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

