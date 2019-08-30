Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Iqvia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.