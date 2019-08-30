Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,864 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $186.00. 33,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $194.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

