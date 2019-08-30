Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,640 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Centene by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 293,654 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Centene by 7.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 554.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 410,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. Centene Corp has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

