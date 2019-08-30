Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,897 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 198.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 81,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Nomura lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

