Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,741 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $956,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.47. 125,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,929. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

