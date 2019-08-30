Miramar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,224 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 191,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,031,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.