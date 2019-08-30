Miramar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.