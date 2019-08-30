Miramar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $65.93. 2,063,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

