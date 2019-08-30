MinexCoin (MNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $198,473.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market cap of $764,962.00 and $198,473.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00233636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01345362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019259 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,397,398 coins and its circulating supply is 5,775,174 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.