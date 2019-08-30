Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Short Interest Update

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Milacron alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCRN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

NYSE:MCRN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.80. 45,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,546. Milacron has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.