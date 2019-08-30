Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,611,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after acquiring an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $133,148.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,587. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,987. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

