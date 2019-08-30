Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 134.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 186.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,506. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

