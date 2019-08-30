Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 58.com by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,518 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BOCOM International downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,983. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

