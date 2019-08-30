Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 21,414,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,893,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 259,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,711,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 134,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 2,851,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777,182. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.